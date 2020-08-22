Car hits electrical pole; part of Wedekind Road closed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AUG. 21, 6:14 P.M. A witness told KOLO 8 News Now he saw the car come around a corner on Wedekind Road at considerable speed before it hit a power pole at about 4:54 p.m.

The crash caused a small brushfire.

AUG. 21, 5:35 P.M. The Sparks Police Department reports power will be out in the Wedekind Road area until Saturday morning due to an accident on Wedekind between Sullivan Lane and El Rancho Drive.

Police also report several street lights are out in the area. They ask people to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: A vehicle and an electrical pole were involved in an accident Friday afternoon in the area of Wedekind Road. It ic closed from Sullivan Lane to El Rancho Drive, the Sparks Police Department reports.

They ask people to use an alternative route.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the car crashed into the pole or if the pole fell onto the car.

NV Energy reports 88 customers are without electricity in the area.

