Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Smoke and haze will continue to stream into the area over the next few days from California wildfires. The wind flow will become southerly over the weekend and into early next week. This change, along with increasing moisture from a tropical system, could improve air quality. A few showers and T-storms area also possible, especially Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay hot through Sunday and then cool a few degrees next week. -Jeff