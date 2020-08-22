Advertisement

Reno man allegedly kidnapped and robbed Sparks man, then tried to kill him

Dylan Fisher
Dylan Fisher(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a Reno man on charges he kidnapped and robbed a man in Sparks on Thursday and later fired shots at him as he headed to the police department to report the kidnapping and robbery.

Dylan Fisher, 26, was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said the incident started Thursday about 3:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Greenbrae Drive in west Sparks. Police said the 25-year-old victim left his home to go to work when Fisher and another man held him at gunpoint, beat him and forced him into a vehicle.

The suspects took the victim to the 3200 block of South Virginia Street where they continued to hold him at gunpoint and threatened to kill him, police said. The victim escaped after being robbed of his wallet, shoes and some electronics, police said. He found a Reno Police Department officer and reported it.

At about 7:30 p.m. the victim and his 43-year-old brother left a Sparks home en route to the Sparks Police Department to give an interview. A vehicle drove by with Fisher inside and he fired a gun at them, police said. Police recovered abut 15 shell casings at the scene.

Bullets hit several vehicles in the area in addition to the vehicle that had the victim and his brother. Neither were hurt and fled the area.

Detectives identified Fisher as the suspect, found him near 11th and Montello streets in Reno and took him into custody without incident. Police said there does not appear to be a relationship between Fisher and the victim.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

