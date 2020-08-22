Advertisement

Nevada’s unemployment and PUA websites are down Saturday

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:18 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that the unemployment insurance website and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website will be offline on Saturday.

The PUA website will be offline from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. It had not been affected during previous DETR maintenance outages.

The unemployment website will be down from 1 p.m. until midnight.

