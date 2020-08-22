Advertisement

Man shot in downtown Reno; injuries not life-threatening

Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man suffered injuries police said were not life-threatening after being shot in downtown Reno early Saturday.

The Reno Police Department said two men were involved in a fistfight at around 4 a.m. at Second and Virginia streets and then one of them shot the other.

Police are still trying to get a better description of the suspect but described him as heavy set and wearing a black hat and a white shirt.

