Advertisement

Mail carrier sentenced to 6 months in prison in theft case

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A contract mail carrier who acknowledged stealing mail from dozens of customers has been sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to mail theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada says 34-year-old David Stephens Bangs II of Henderson was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Las Vegas.

According to the office, postal officials began investigating after customers in one neighborhood complained about missing or opened mail.

The office said Bangs admitted that over an eight-month period of 2019 he targeted mail that he believed contained cash and stole mail from at least 67 victims.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

What air quality data means to you and your family

Updated: 31 minutes ago
KOLO 8 walks you through how air quality tests work and the safe levels you need to watch for before going outside

Fire

North Complex Fire at 17,782 acres; fire actively burning

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fires are burning between Susanville and Quincy.

News

Defining ‘poor air quality’ and how you can protect yourself

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Any number higher than 101 on the AQI means it is not safe to go outside for extended periods of time

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 14 new cases, 8 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Quad-County region has 926 cases overall.

Latest News

State

Nevada’s unemployment and PUA websites are down Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The PUA website was not affected during previous maintenance outages.

Fire

Loyalton Fire containment at 75%; Friday was calm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fire crews found another home that burned, but it likely happened near the start of the fire.

News

Peregrine Falcon Makes A Return

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Reno man allegedly kidnapped and robbed Sparks man, then tried to kill him

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Dylan Fisher, 26, was booked into the Washoe County jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
Smoke and haze will continue to stream into the area over the next few days from California wildfires. The wind flow will become southerly over the weekend and into early next week. This change, along with increasing moisture from a tropical system, could improve air quality. A few showers and T-storms area also possible, especially Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay hot through Sunday and then cool a few degrees next week. -Jeff

Safety

Car hits electrical pole; part of Wedekind Road closed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Sparks Police Department reports power will be out in the area until Saturday morning;.