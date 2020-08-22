Mail carrier sentenced to 6 months in prison in theft case

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A contract mail carrier who acknowledged stealing mail from dozens of customers has been sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to mail theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada says 34-year-old David Stephens Bangs II of Henderson was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Las Vegas.

According to the office, postal officials began investigating after customers in one neighborhood complained about missing or opened mail.

The office said Bangs admitted that over an eight-month period of 2019 he targeted mail that he believed contained cash and stole mail from at least 67 victims.

