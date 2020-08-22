Defining ‘poor air quality’ and how you can protect yourself

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the machines inside a Washoe County air quality station are loudly humming, it typically means poor air quality is at play.

“The last two days and (Friday) have been some of the highest air pollutants that we’ve monitored in Reno,” Brendan Schnieder said, an air quality specialist with the county.

Schnieder has not liked the recent data he has seen.

"The last couple of days it has been unhealthy for almost anyone to breathe."

The Loyalton Fire is mostly to blame for the poor air quality. But how does Washoe County gauge what is healthy and what is not?

Tubes inside the air quality station draw air into machines that record levels of harmful pollutants every hour. Paper strips inside the machines should be blank or faintly colored. Instead, those strips are dark brown - which shows how filthy the air is.

Once information is recorded it gets sent to AirNow - a governing body that converts the data into an all encompassing Air Quality Index number. An AQI of 101 or higher means trouble. Northern Nevada has recorded numbers higher than 150 for the past few days.

“(Bad air) can aggravate asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and (the air) can cause heart problems,” Schnieder said.

The numbers help to make important daily decisions. Schnieder heard plenty this week from the Washoe County School District.

“The district reached out to us, and they have in the past during fire and smoke events to determine what levels we’re seeing, and what we should expect to see,” Schnieder said. “They then make a decision on whether or not to cancel school.”

Washoe County Schools took those trends into account and canceled school three times this week. On Wednesday, students had to stay inside for the last hour of the day. Staying indoors is best for someone’s overall health.

“If you must be outside take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and make sure you take it easy when you can,” Schnieder suggested.

The Air Quality Index is public information. If you want to monitor the air quality where you live you can check the weather app on your smart phone, or visit https://www.airnow.gov/

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.