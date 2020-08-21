U.S. Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Postal Service has launched a new Election Mail website so voters and election officials have access to clear and concise information about voting by mail, in preparation for the general election in November.

Officials say for domestic voters, the website provides direct links to federal election resources as well as links to state-specific resources. For overseas and military voters, the new site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.

They say to allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, they strongly recommend that voters request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date. Also recommending that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to their states’ due dates to allow for timely receipt by election officials. Voters should contact their local election officials for further information about deadlines and other requirements.

In addition, the site also provides resources to state and local election officials as part of the Postal Service’s ongoing efforts to partner with such officials to make the elections a success.

The Postal Service says they can fully handle and deliver the anticipated increase in Election Mail volume and is continuing to coordinate with state and local election officials through November and will continue to do everything in its power to efficiently handle and deliver Election Mail.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.