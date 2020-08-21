Advertisement

Unemployment Claims in Nevada fall to lowest level since Mid-April

DETR logo
DETR logo(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reports that initial claims for Unemployment Insurance (UI) totaled 10,938 for the week ending August 15, 2020, a drop of 6,817 from the previous week.

Regular continued claims totaled 240,346, a decrease of 95,622 from the previous week, marking a 28.5 percent decline. This is the fewest continued claims since the week ending April 18, 2020.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 12,356 initial claims filed in the week ending August 15, a decrease of 250, or 2.0 percent. This is the fewest PUA initial claims filed in a week since the start of the program.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tahoe community creates mural inside East Shore Trail tunnel

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tahoe artists and students came together this summer to create a mural on the East Shore Trail tunnel. Nevada State Parks, The Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art, Raley’s and Kelly Brothers Painting put the project together after the tunnel was vandalized last summer.

Fire

North Complex Fire at 10,382 acres; fire burns towards Susanville

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fires are burning south of Susanville.

News

Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force Keeps Bars Closed in Washoe, Clark, Elko

Updated: 14 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 5 pm.

Fire

Loyalton Fire containment jumps to 60%; more smoke Friday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
No more structures have burned.

Latest News

News

Airport Disaster Drill during COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Judge Pushes For Payment of Unemployment Claims

Updated: 16 hours ago

Fire

Silver Springs home heavily damaged in fire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

News

Debate resurfaces over Douglas County’s long-sounding siren and area’s “Sundowner Town” past

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Conversations around the siren's purpose and past are heating up once again with the Washoe Tribe seeking change.

Education

Washoe School District cancels Friday classes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The canceled classes include those in-person and distance learning.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 6 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Quad-County area has 912 cases overall.