Unemployment Claims in Nevada fall to lowest level since Mid-April

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reports that initial claims for Unemployment Insurance (UI) totaled 10,938 for the week ending August 15, 2020, a drop of 6,817 from the previous week.

Regular continued claims totaled 240,346, a decrease of 95,622 from the previous week, marking a 28.5 percent decline. This is the fewest continued claims since the week ending April 18, 2020.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 12,356 initial claims filed in the week ending August 15, a decrease of 250, or 2.0 percent. This is the fewest PUA initial claims filed in a week since the start of the program.

