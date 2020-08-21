Advertisement

Tahoe community creates mural inside East Shore Trail tunnel

Tahoe artists and students came together to create a mural on the East Shore Trail tunnel.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tahoe artists and students came together this summer to create a mural on the East Shore Trail tunnel. Nevada State Parks, The Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art, Raley’s and Kelly Brothers Painting put the project together after the tunnel was vandalized last summer.

Artists Tyler and Frida Rivenbark named the piece the “Beauty Way.” Tyler said, “This mural is a reflection of both a sunset and sunrise landscape and then a moon rise landscape, mirroring themselves, reflecting two of the most beautiful moments here in Lake Tahoe.”

The groups chose the couple to transform the tunnel into a relevant art experience and students from Lake Tahoe School pitched in to help. “I can’t wait for it to be years and then come back and say I painted a part of that, “said student Grace Berry.

Frida said it was great to have local students participate in the project. “You know this tunnel was vandalized before and having the value of the kids heartfelt experience of having Lake Tahoe as your home, makes this mural mean something way bigger than just art.”

Student Patrick Rogers said the artwork represents home. “Inspiring, adventurous, freedom, all those things.”

The Rivenbarks said the piece comes with a message. “It’s not just about the tunnel, it’s about the surrounding land and making sure it’s as beautiful as a piece of art.” Officials hope the mural will prevent future graffiti on the trail. Tahoe tourist Tony Kobliska said its already a great addition.

“The graffiti was here the last time and we were like oh no, and now we come today, we look, and we were like wow look how beautiful.”

Officials will have a socially distanced ribbon cutting 10 a.m. Friday.

