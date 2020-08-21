Advertisement

Sparks Officer Involved Shooting ruled justified

A 2019 shooting on Abbay Way in Sparks ruled justified.
A 2019 shooting on Abbay Way in Sparks ruled justified.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that an April 2019 officer involved shooting in Sparks was justified.

The report says the situation began when Donna Dominguez and Joyce Miles returned to a home on Abbay Way in Sparks.

Dominguez’ granddaughter said her father, Jose Dominguez, 47, was intoxicated. Miles called the police, concerned that Dominguez was suicidal. Dominguez admitted to the Officers he had been drinking, but the Officers say he appeared to be functioning normally so they cleared the call and left the scene.

Later that evening, Officers were called back to the scene on a report of a domestic battery. Dominguez had barricaded himself inside the home and Donna Dominguez said she was worried that he had a weapon inside the home.

According to the investigation report, Sergeant Patrick McNeely told Dominguez the officers did not want to shoot him, to which Dominguez responded that they would shoot him if he came out of the house shooting his own gun.

At one point, Dominguez left the house carrying a Marlin lever action rifle. Police ordered Dominguez to drop the weapon, but he refused, went back inside, and closed the door.

A short time later, Dominguez went back outside and “cycled” the rifle to show that it was empty before going back inside. Officers said they were worried that Dominguez would go back outside with the rifle loaded.

About 8:12 P.M., Dominguez walked outside again, then raised his rifle towards a Police Lieutenant and an Officer.

Officers Ryan Patterson, Ryan Bader and Casey Foster all opened fire. Sparks Officers and REMSA provided medical care, but Dominguez was declared dead on the scene.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office conducted the shooting investigation.

