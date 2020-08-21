Silver Springs home heavily damaged in fire
Aug. 20, 2020
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire severely damaged a home on Prospect Avenue in Silver Springs on Thursday.
The American Red Cross is helping people who live in the home.
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Carson City Fire Department and Storey County Fire Department helped with the fire.
