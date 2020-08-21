Advertisement

Silver Springs home heavily damaged in fire

Fire damaged a home on Prospect Avenue in Silver Springs.
Fire damaged a home on Prospect Avenue in Silver Springs.(Central Lyon County Fire Protection District)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire severely damaged a home on Prospect Avenue in Silver Springs on Thursday.

The American Red Cross is helping people who live in the home.

The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Carson City Fire Department and Storey County Fire Department helped with the fire.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge Pushes For Payment of Unemployment Claims

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Debate resurfaces over Douglas County’s long-sounding siren and area’s “Sundowner Town” past

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Conversations around the siren's purpose and past are heating up once again with the Washoe Tribe seeking change.

Education

Washoe School District cancels Friday classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The canceled classes include those in-person and distance learning.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 6 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Quad-County area has 912 cases overall.

Latest News

News

Judge warns DETR of reckoning if it doesn’t pay Nevadans in full

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
Judge Barry Breslow of the Second Judicial District Court ordered Nevada’s Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to resume payments to all the people it halted payments to for fraud investigations.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Smoke and haze will continue to fill our skies, as westerly wind flow brings smoke over from dozens of California wildfires. Temperatures will be very hot through the weekend. By Sunday, the flow will turn southerly, with a better chance of thunderstorms popping in the afternoons. -Jeff

News

Campus life at UNR in light of COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago

Safety

Stage 1 Air Pollution Alert as Washoe County air quality detiorates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The alert from the Air Quality Management Division means sensitive groups are at increased health risks

News

Mass casualty drill adapts to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Reno Tahoe Airport and local first responders practice mass casualty drills every three years. Thursday's drill looked different. Blame the pandemic.

National Politics

WATCH: Final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The theme of Thursday night is “America's Promise.”