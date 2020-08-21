Advertisement

San Diego County murder suspect arrested in Reno area

Daniel Scott Jordan
Daniel Scott Jordan(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Marshals Service in Reno on Thursday arrested a man wanted for the murder of his husband in San Diego County.

Daniel Scott Jordan, 44, remains in the Washoe County jail awaiting extradition to San Diego.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office said Jordan is a suspect in the death of Kevin Powell, 38. Powell’s body was found Tuesday in the unincorporated city of La Mesa in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive.

Channel 10 News in San Diego reported Powell was a Chula Vista City employee.

The arrest was done with the help of the San Diego Sheriff’s Office and the Marshals Service fugitive task forces in Reno and San Diego.

