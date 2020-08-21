Peregrine Falcons back in Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These days you can find pictures taken in the Tahoe Basin of a peregrine falcon.

Until recently such a picture would be impossible as there were none of these raptors in the area.

But in 2008 they made their way back to the regional after researchers speculate the insecticide DDT decimated their numbers.

The falcon can now be found in six nesting places. The most recent a popular rock climbing, hiking area on the Tahoe Rim Trail called Castle Rock.

“Over my shoulder is Castle Rock which is a really popular climbing and hiking destination.,” says Jeff Cowen as we stand in Rabe Meadow near Lake Tahoe.

The birds came under stress with the amount of foot traffic near the nests.While that was partially true Cowen says it was more that people were above the nest rather than near it.

That’s when the bi-state agency got together with federal, state and local agencies as well as private groups and science organizations to hatch a plan.

“The Tahoe Climbing Coalition changed their route,” says Cowen. “And so, the Tahoe Climbing Coalition adjusted the direction of the route, and additional signage was added to the area, to keep hikers away from the area above the nest. And that has been working,” he says.

This year monitoring of the falcons proved just how successful these efforts have been.

Even in light of COVID where more and more people used the area for hiking and climbing, the falcons had triplets. It appears as if man and the peregrine falcon can live together in the Tahoe Basin, the only thing is, man has to respect the raptor’s space.

