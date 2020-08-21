Advertisement

Peregrine Falcons back in Tahoe Basin

Castle Rock, Lake Tahoe
Castle Rock, Lake Tahoe(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - These days you can find pictures taken in the Tahoe Basin of a peregrine falcon.

Until recently such a picture would be impossible as there were none of these raptors in the area.

But in 2008 they made their way back to the regional after researchers speculate the insecticide DDT decimated their numbers.

The falcon can now be found in six nesting places. The most recent a popular rock climbing, hiking area on the Tahoe Rim Trail called Castle Rock.

“Over my shoulder is Castle Rock which is a really popular climbing and hiking destination.,” says Jeff Cowen as we stand in Rabe Meadow near Lake Tahoe.

The birds came under stress with the amount of foot traffic near the nests.While that was partially true Cowen says it was more that people were above the nest rather than near it.

That’s when the bi-state agency got together with federal, state and local agencies as well as private groups and science organizations to hatch a plan.

“The Tahoe Climbing Coalition changed their route,” says Cowen. “And so, the Tahoe Climbing Coalition adjusted the direction of the route, and additional signage was added to the area, to keep hikers away from the area above the nest. And that has been working,” he says.

This year monitoring of the falcons proved just how successful these efforts have been.

Even in light of COVID where more and more people used the area for hiking and climbing, the falcons had triplets. It appears as if man and the peregrine falcon can live together in the Tahoe Basin, the only thing is, man has to respect the raptor’s space.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Vehicle crashes into electrical pole; part of Wedekind Road closed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
NV Energy reports a power outage in the area.

News

Nevada Wildlife Board of Commission has first chairwoman

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Board members elected Tiffany Tripp East to the post at its August monthly meeting.

Safety

Pedestrian killed at Wells & Vassar identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Police Department says two vehicles were involved.

Crime

San Diego County murder suspect arrested in Reno area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Daniel Scott Jordan, 44, remains in the Washoe County jail awaiting extradition to San Diego.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 107 new cases, 43 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Deaths remained at 131.

Environment

3 large corrals approved for western US wild horse roundups

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SCOTT SONNER
The new corrals are aimed at accelerating wild horse roundups that have been slowed down for lack of space in existing pens.

News

Easing your child’s back-to-school anxiety & stress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
OLO 8 News Now Evening Anchor Noah Bond talked with clinical child psychologist Dr. Brie Moore about specific steps parents can take to help their children thrive despite the new restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

News

U.S. Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
The U.S. Postal Service is launching a new website to help inform voters on mail-in voting.

News

Laptop shortage an issue for WCSD in move to distance learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Washoe County School District needs 11,000 more laptops in order to have all students learn remotely

News

Lassen County man sentenced for Rape and Domestic Violence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Maitland Carpenter has been sentenced to 12 years and 4 months in prison.