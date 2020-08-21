Nevada Wildlife Board of Commission has first chairwoman

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The first female sportsman ever appointed to the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission has now become its first chairwoman.

Board members elected Tiffany Tripp East to the post at its August monthly meeting. East has been a member of the panel since 2017.

Gov. Steve Sisolak earlier reappointed her to another term on the commission. He also appointed two new members _ former Douglas County Sheriff Ron Pierini and Shane Rogers of Las Vegas.

Pierini is a longtime volunteer with Operation Game Thief and the Carson Valley Chukar Foundation. Rogers is a longtime member of the Fraternity of the Desert Bighorn and Wild Sheep Foundation.

