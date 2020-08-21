Advertisement

Mass casualty drill adapts to pandemic

Mass casualty drill at Reno Tahoe Airport
Mass casualty drill at Reno Tahoe Airport(Wade Barnett)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s practice for the day we all hope never comes and it’s required every three years. So Thursday morning the Reno Tahoe International Airport staged a mass casualty drill.

These drills are nothing new, but, like everything else these days, it’s different during the pandemic.

The details of the scenario change each time, but not the purpose. In this case it’s the crash of an airliner with 63 passengers and crew on board.

As emergency crews respond to the scene, elsewhere others are coordinating the response with local hospitals. Others are setting up a family assistance center. It’s all happening as observers take notes and keep score.

You get the idea. They like to keep them as realistic as possible. In other years you would see bodies scattered about, volunteers in make up simulating wounds, perhaps calling for help as first responders perform triage at the scene.

Things look a little different this morning.

“We can’t really simulate that today,” says airport spokesman Brian Kulpin. “So that’s a piece that’s missing that makes it very real and even tough to watch sometimes even though we’re practicing.”

So, the pandemic has dictated some changes. Dummies and even orange cones are standing in for the crash victims. No matter. They are triaged and transported as if they were the real thing.

Speaking of the real thing. A crash at the airport would bring the media, pressing for more access, more information. That’s our job and, it’s an essential part of the drill. We play the same role we would in a real life disaster. That gives airport spokespeople experience in handling a restive media.

All of this is, of course, play acting, but it’s worth remembering it’s not being done just to check off a required box for a government bureaucracy. It has and, if needed tomorrow, would again save lives.

“We did a disaster drill just like this three months before 2011 Air Races crash,” says Kulpin. “And that practice was indispensible. It made us so much better that day and a lot of lives were saved that day because we had practiced as a community.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

