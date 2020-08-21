Advertisement

Lassen County man sentenced for Rape and Domestic Violence

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - A man accused of Rape and Kidnapping in Lassen County who was arrested after a nearly six hour standoff in February 2020, has pleaded guilty.

Maitland Carpenter was sentenced to 12 years and 4 months in prison after admitting to one count of Rape by Force with a firearm enhancement, and one count of Domestic Violence, also with a firearm enhancement.

Prior to his arrest, Carpenter contacted KOLO 8 News Now and pleaded his innocence. Carpenter’s attorney, Michael Wise, tells KOLO 8 News Now, Carpenter agreed to the guilty pleas to avoid the possibility of a life sentence had his case gone to trial.

As part of the guilty plea, Carpenter will have to register as a Sex Offender, following his release from prison.

