Advertisement

Laptop shortage an issue for WCSD in turning to distance learning

The Washoe County School District needs 11,000 more laptops in order to have all students learn remotely
The Washoe County School District needs 11,000 more laptops in order to have all students learn remotely(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:50 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The staff and students in the Washoe County School District have had a memorable week.

“The students were excited to be in school,” said the district’s area superintendent Lauren Ford. “They were eager to learn, teachers were providing some great instruction to students, so I think (in person learning) was a happy place to be.”

With the Coronavirus pandemic weighing on people’s minds a different obstacle got in the way of school this week. Poor air quality forced administrators to cancel three of the first five school days.

Ford dove into the district’s policy on cancellations during a Zoom call Thursday afternoon.

“(District administrators) meet and get advice from different agencies and then we have a leadership meeting to make decisions (on cancellations).”

With many students going through a half in-person, half-distance learning schedule already many parents and students wonder why distance learning cannot become the norm when weather plays a factor.

“We can’t have part of our students - who are doing distance learning - take attendance and count themselves as present (while) some (do not),” Ford said. “We have to stick to the same calendar approved by the Nevada Department of Education.”

Scheduling is not the only issue Washoe County Schools deals with. Not every family is equipped to handle an all distance learning workload.

“We have to make sure that we have enough (mobile computer) systems set up to meet the needs of those who have computers and for those who do not,” Ford said of the district’s shortage of laptops.

When the air clears up and students and teachers are not testing positive for COVID-19, the district still needs 11,000 laptops to help prepare students for distance learning.

That shipment of laptops is not coming anytime soon.

“We have orders in place,” Ford said of the shortage. “We are working with Partners in Education and other places to ensure we have those devices for our students.”

KOLO 8 News Now was told Washoe County Schools will get 4,000 laptops in October. The rest of the shipment will come at a later date.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fire

North Complex Fire at 10,382 acres; fire burns towards Susanville

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fires are burning south of Susanville.

News

Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force Keeps Bars Closed in Washoe, Clark, Elko

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 5 pm.

Fire

Loyalton Fire containment jumps to 60%; more smoke Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
No more structures have burned.

News

Airport Disaster Drill during COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Judge Pushes For Payment of Unemployment Claims

Updated: 3 hours ago

Fire

Silver Springs home heavily damaged in fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

News

Debate resurfaces over Douglas County’s long-sounding siren and area’s “Sundowner Town” past

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Conversations around the siren's purpose and past are heating up once again with the Washoe Tribe seeking change.

Education

Washoe School District cancels Friday classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The canceled classes include those in-person and distance learning.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 6 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Quad-County area has 912 cases overall.

News

Judge warns DETR of reckoning if it doesn’t pay Nevadans in full

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
Judge Barry Breslow of the Second Judicial District Court ordered Nevada’s Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to resume payments to all the people it halted payments to for fraud investigations.