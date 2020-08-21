Judge warns DETR of reckoning if it doesn’t pay Nevadans in full

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -- Judge Barry Breslow of the Second Judicial District Court ordered Nevada’s Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to resume payments to all the people it halted payments to for fraud investigations.

Thursday's hearing held August 20 was to monitor the progress made on this and in other areas.

"If those payments have not resumed in full for those groups of people then there's going to be a reckoning," said Second Judicial District Court Judge, Barry Breslow about the people DETR stopped paying to reopen fraud investigations.

Judge Breslow acknowledged the progress DETR is making as described by court appointed investigator Jason Guinasso.

He says he found DETR assigning more resources to speed up payments and it's improving the process.

"They have taken significant steps under each of those proposed ways to accelerate resolving those issues. In the last two weeks alone your Honor, with regard to these first filers $40.1 million in benefits have been released," Guinasso.

Attorney Mark Theirman representing Nevadans waiting for unemployment benefits says DETR must do better.

He talked about the people who were once getting payments before they suddenly stopped.

“10 percent compliance level, 10 percent compliance that’s 90 percent non-compliance. Hundreds of people are not being paid as your Honor directed,” Thierman.

Then he dug deeper.

"They're going in the wrong direction. 1/5 of PUA claims 53,292 were denied coverage because of the programs eligibility i.e. the loop that's not back in July it was only 45,000. We're not making progress. We're going downhill," Thierman.

Fixing DETR is complex. Failing to comply with Federal Department of Labor mandates could potentially cut off funding to other Nevadans in need, making quick and easy solutions hard to find.

"They need to be paid. They needed to be paid when I ordered it and I'd like proof that they have been paid and are being paid," Judge Breslow.

The next court hearing is scheduled Thursday, September 10th and 9:30 a.m.

