Advertisement

Judge warns DETR of reckoning if it doesn’t pay Nevadans in full

By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -- Judge Barry Breslow of the Second Judicial District Court ordered Nevada’s Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to resume payments to all the people it halted payments to for fraud investigations.

Thursday's hearing held August 20 was to monitor the progress made on this and in other areas.

"If those payments have not resumed in full for those groups of people then there's going to be a reckoning," said Second Judicial District Court Judge, Barry Breslow about the people DETR stopped paying to reopen fraud investigations.

Judge Breslow acknowledged the progress DETR is making as described by court appointed investigator Jason Guinasso.

He says he found DETR assigning more resources to speed up payments and it's improving the process.

"They have taken significant steps under each of those proposed ways to accelerate resolving those issues. In the last two weeks alone your Honor, with regard to these first filers $40.1 million in benefits have been released," Guinasso.

Attorney Mark Theirman representing Nevadans waiting for unemployment benefits says DETR must do better.

He talked about the people who were once getting payments before they suddenly stopped.

“10 percent compliance level, 10 percent compliance that’s 90 percent non-compliance. Hundreds of people are not being paid as your Honor directed,” Thierman.

Then he dug deeper.

"They're going in the wrong direction. 1/5 of PUA claims 53,292 were denied coverage because of the programs eligibility i.e. the loop that's not back in July it was only 45,000. We're not making progress. We're going downhill," Thierman.

Fixing DETR is complex. Failing to comply with Federal Department of Labor mandates could potentially cut off funding to other Nevadans in need, making quick and easy solutions hard to find.

"They need to be paid. They needed to be paid when I ordered it and I'd like proof that they have been paid and are being paid," Judge Breslow.

The next court hearing is scheduled Thursday, September 10th and 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge Pushes For Payment of Unemployment Claims

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Fire

Silver Springs home heavily damaged in fire

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

News

Debate resurfaces over Douglas County’s long-sounding siren and area’s “Sundowner Town” past

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Conversations around the siren's purpose and past are heating up once again with the Washoe Tribe seeking change.

Education

Washoe School District cancels Friday classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The canceled classes include those in-person and distance learning.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 6 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Quad-County area has 912 cases overall.

Latest News

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Smoke and haze will continue to fill our skies, as westerly wind flow brings smoke over from dozens of California wildfires. Temperatures will be very hot through the weekend. By Sunday, the flow will turn southerly, with a better chance of thunderstorms popping in the afternoons. -Jeff

News

Campus life at UNR in light of COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago

Safety

Stage 1 Air Pollution Alert as Washoe County air quality detiorates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The alert from the Air Quality Management Division means sensitive groups are at increased health risks

News

Mass casualty drill adapts to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Reno Tahoe Airport and local first responders practice mass casualty drills every three years. Thursday's drill looked different. Blame the pandemic.

National Politics

WATCH: Final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The theme of Thursday night is “America's Promise.”