Advertisement

Estee Lauder plans store closures, up to 2,000 layoffs

Estée Lauder, feeling the financial effects of the coronavirus, announced major changes, including up to 2,000 layoffs.
Estée Lauder, feeling the financial effects of the coronavirus, announced major changes, including up to 2,000 layoffs.(Source: CNN/file)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Estée Lauder, feeling the financial effects of the coronavirus, announced major changes, including up to 2,000 layoffs.

The cosmetic giant said at least 10% of its stores will be closing. A list of store closures is not yet available.

Company officials said the pandemic has affected the bottom line and announced a two-year plan, called Post-COVID Business Acceleration Program to adjust its investments. This plan is expected to begin during the first quarter of 2021.

Estée Lauder said the layoffs are expected to affect about 3% of its workforce, “primarily point of sale employees and related support staff in the areas that were the most disrupted.”

About 20% of the company’s retail stores in the Americas that closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March were still closed by the end of June.

The beauty company said it will also focus on expanding its digital capabilities, advertising and promotions.

Beyond the initial restructuring costs, the plan is expected to save the company $300 million to $400 million, before taxes.

Fabrizio Freda, president and Chief Executive Officer said, “In this new fiscal year, we remain focused on the safety and well-being of our employees and consumers. Our sense of urgency to act on our recently announced racial equity commitments is strong. We enter fiscal 2021 with cautious optimism, given the vibrancy of our skin care portfolio, acceleration in Asia/Pacific, momentum online globally, and robust innovation pipeline...”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Laura forms as 2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic, becoming the latest in an active storm season.

National

German doctors gain access in Siberia to dissident Navalny in coma

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The family and allies of comatose Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a coma for a day, were fighting Friday to get him flown to a top German medical facility from a Siberian hospital but local doctors refused to authorize the transfer.

National Politics

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president was saluted by former Democratic foes as he became the party's official standard bearer for the campaign against President Donald Trump in November.

National

Postmaster general to testify amid USPS scrutiny

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Postmaster General Louis Dejoy will testify Friday morning in front of Congress.

National

LIVE: Postmaster to testify before Senate amid uproar over mail

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The morning hearing will be held remotely as Congress is on recess and lawmakers have been conducting much of their business during the coronavirus outbreak in virtual settings.

Latest News

National Politics

In moving speech, boy says Biden helped him overcome stutter

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 13-year-old boy told the world how the former vice president, by speaking about his own experience, had helped him overcome a difficult challenge.

National Politics

Teen says Biden helped him overcome stuttering

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Braden Harrington, 13, shared how Joe Biden helped him overcome stuttering.

National Politics

After the nomination, Democratic sights set on November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Joe Biden delivers a speech decades in the making to wrap the Democratic National Convention and begin the sprint to November.

National

Loughlin, Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

National

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hospitalized in Siberia after suspected poisoning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hospitalized in Siberia after suspected poisoning.