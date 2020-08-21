Easing your child’s back-to-school anxiety & stress

Advertisement

A mother places a mask on her daughter for school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A mother places a mask on her daughter for school during the COVID-19 pandemic.(MGN Online)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:03 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evening Anchor Noah Bond talked with clinical child psychologist Dr. Brie Moore about specific steps parents can take to help their children thrive despite the new restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

She says friendships, academics, and health along with well-being are the three biggest concerns students are sharing with her about this school year.

"The first thing I'd like to encourage parents to do is to make sure that you make that space for kids to be able to talk with you. Check in, listen, slowly, patiently, curiously, non-reactively so that way kids can feel really comfortable talking to you about whatever is on their mind," Dr. Moore.

Students are likely feeling something after experiencing the first week of COVID-19 and smoke induced restrictions.

It is good and healthy for a parent to know how their child is feeling and what they are thinking.

“Avoid the temptation to minimize, avoid, or just kind of write off kids’ concerns by saying things like, ‘You don’t have to worry everything will be just fine’. Let them know that it’s OK to be scared,” Dr. Moore.

Once a child identifies fears and or concerns parents can then offer guidance and support.

“When we focus on what we can control we practice what we call on internal locus of control and that’s one of the things that inoculates us from anxiety and depression because we know we’re an agent in our life and we can take action to do everything possible,” Dr. Moore.

“Good mask wearing, good hand washing, and good social distancing are the things kids can control and the things parents can highlight and help really ground them in all they can do to keep themselves safe, their community safe and family safe,” Dr. Moore.

Another foundational support that can make a big difference in the emotional well-being of a child is consistency.

“We know children thrive on structure and on predictability in their routine. Children and adults alike are much more capable of handling challenges and stress when we’re well rested, well fed, and feeling balanced, meaning we have opportunities for joy, social connection, and relaxation,” Dr. Moore.

“We have to keep our kids engaged and connected. Kids have the opportunity to reach out to friends and family on a consistent and predictable basis, that we’re engaging in family time so they have down time to relax and enjoy the people they care most about,” Dr. Moore.

Dr. Moore uses the acronym BACK in back-to-school to help parents remember basic tools to support their children this time of year.

Basic needs, like routine, sleep, joy, diet, and physical activity.

Acceptance, as in listening to and validating your child.

Cope, as in healthy coping tools.

Keeping kids engaged and connected.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

