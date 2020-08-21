Advertisement

Carol Burnett seeks to be guardian of teen grandson

FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan.
FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burnett and her husband are seeking to become the legal guardians of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse. The 87-year-old TV comedy legend petitioned in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton’s 14-year-old son Dylan.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carol Burnett is seeking to become the legal guardian of her teenage grandson as his mother struggles with substance abuse.

The 87-year-old television comedy legend and her husband, Brian Miller, filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to take custody of her 52-year-old daughter Erin Hamilton's son Dylan.

“Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson,” Burnett said in a statement.

“Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another. We look forward to recovery being the next stepping stone towards normalization and ask for privacy at this time to allow that process to occur.”

Hamilton, a singer, is the youngest of Burnett's three children, all of them daughters with Burnett's second husband, TV producer Joe Hamilton. Burnett has been married to Miller, a musician, since 2001.

An email seeking comment sent to a representative for Erin Hamilton was not immediately returned.

Another of Burnett’s daughters, actor and writer Carrie Hamilton, spoke publicly about her own struggles with addiction, and her subsequent sobriety. She died of cancer at age 38 in 2002.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

At least 3 people killed in Northern California wildfires

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires raged through Northern California again on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled with steep terrain and blistering heat.

National Politics

Biden seeks Democratic, national unity in convention finale

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president will become the Democratic Party's official standard-bearer in the campaign to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

News

Judge Pushes For Payment of Unemployment Claims

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Fire

Silver Springs home heavily damaged in fire

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest News

News

Debate resurfaces over Douglas County’s long-sounding siren and area’s “Sundowner Town” past

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Conversations around the siren's purpose and past are heating up once again with the Washoe Tribe seeking change.

Education

Washoe School District cancels Friday classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The canceled classes include those in-person and distance learning.

National Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 6 new cases, 10 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The Quad-County area has 912 cases overall.

News

Judge warns DETR of reckoning if it doesn’t pay Nevadans in full

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
Judge Barry Breslow of the Second Judicial District Court ordered Nevada’s Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to resume payments to all the people it halted payments to for fraud investigations.

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Smoke and haze will continue to fill our skies, as westerly wind flow brings smoke over from dozens of California wildfires. Temperatures will be very hot through the weekend. By Sunday, the flow will turn southerly, with a better chance of thunderstorms popping in the afternoons. -Jeff