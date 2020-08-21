Advertisement

3 large corrals approved for western US wild horse roundups

In this July 13,2008 file photo a livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area from the range in Washoe County, Nev., near the town on Empire, Nev.
In this July 13,2008 file photo a livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area from the range in Washoe County, Nev., near the town on Empire, Nev.(AP/Brad Horn)
By SCOTT SONNER
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The federal Bureau of Land Management has approved construction of three corrals to hold more than 8,000 wild horses captured on federal rangeland.

The pens are the next step in plans announced last year by the administration of President Donald Trump to speed up the capture of 130,000 wild horses over 10 years at an estimated cost of $1 billion.

The new corrals are aimed at accelerating wild horse roundups that have been slowed down for lack of space in existing pens. The bureau issued final decisions on environmental assessments for corrals in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah that are opposed by wild horse advocates.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 107 new cases, 43 recoveries

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Deaths remained at 131.

News

Easing your child’s back-to-school anxiety & stress

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Noah Bond
OLO 8 News Now Evening Anchor Noah Bond talked with clinical child psychologist Dr. Brie Moore about specific steps parents can take to help their children thrive despite the new restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

News

U.S. Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
The U.S. Postal Service is launching a new website to help inform voters on mail-in voting.

News

Laptop shortage an issue for WCSD in move to distance learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Washoe County School District needs 11,000 more laptops in order to have all students learn remotely

Latest News

News

Lassen County man sentenced for Rape and Domestic Violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Maitland Carpenter has been sentenced to 12 years and 4 months in prison.

News

Sparks Officer Involved Shooting ruled justified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The shooting happened on Abbay Way in Sparks in 2019.

News

Unemployment Claims in Nevada fall to lowest level since Mid-April

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Continued Unemployment Insurance claims fell by 95K over the previous week.

News

Tahoe community creates mural inside East Shore Trail tunnel

Updated: 6 hours ago
Tahoe artists and students came together this summer to create a mural on the East Shore Trail tunnel. Nevada State Parks, The Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art, Raley’s and Kelly Brothers Painting put the project together after the tunnel was vandalized last summer.

Fire

North Complex Fire at 10,382 acres; fire burns towards Susanville

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fires are burning south of Susanville.

News

Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force Keeps Bars Closed in Washoe, Clark, Elko

Updated: 19 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 5 pm.