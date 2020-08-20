Advertisement

Washoe School District cancels Thursday classes

Washoe County School District logo.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:22 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District has canceled classes for Thursday.

That applies to both in-person classes and distance learning.

“All indicators are that the smoke tomorrow, Thursday August 20, is forecast to be worse than today,” the statement from Superintendent Kristen McNeill said.

Wednesday was a good example of how difficult it was to predict smoke patterns, McNeill said.

Under our reopening plans, our buses, classrooms, and school buildings must be adequately ventilated with outside air.  We are having to make this decision with the best information we have at this time and to give our families and staff time to prepare and make arrangements for tomorrow.

