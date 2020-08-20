Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Our region is down-wind of a number of fires burning across California. This will continue to bring wildfire smoke into the area. Expect poor air quality at times through at least Thursday. Breezy weather will also bring critical fire danger in the afternoon and evening hours. Be careful out there. Temperatures will not be as hot, and drier air will mean better cooling in the overnight and morning hours through the weekend. Stay cool and find some fresh air if you can. -Jeff