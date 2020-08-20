Advertisement

There is still time to sponsor the KY Derby Virtual Fundraiser

Our Kolo Cares Pillar Partner is inching closer to its signature fundraiser.
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Grab your best Derby hat and favorite Bourbon! Our Kolo Cares Pillar Partner is inching closer to its signature fundraiser.

Kentucky Derby in the West for Dress for Success is happening virtually on Saturday September 5th, the same day as the historic race which was re-scheduled in Louisville due to covid 19 concerns.

As you can imagine during the pandemic, non profits have taken a major blow to their finances. Monetary support is critical to sustainability over the next year, as this agency works to help women rise out of poverty.

“The sponsorship could help them with food, with other essentials that we didn’t anticipate at Dress for Success, having to help women with because there’s shortages everywhere of these supplies,” Founder & CEO Patti Weiske explains.

To sponsor send an email to: reno@dressforsuccess.org or call 775-846-9814. Visit the non-profit at  https://reno.dressforsuccess.org/

