Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith Leaves a Legacy

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Sparks Mayor Ron Smith has died at the age of 71, leaving a lasting mark on his hometown.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Our region is down-wind of a number of fires burning across California. This will continue to bring wildfire smoke into the area. Expect poor air quality at times through at least Thursday. Breezy weather will also bring critical fire danger in the afternoon and evening hours. Be careful out there. Temperatures will not be as hot, and drier air will mean better cooling in the overnight and morning hours through the weekend. Stay cool and find some fresh air if you can. -Jeff

Education

Washoe School District cancels Thursday classes

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The canceled classes include those in-person and distance learning.

National

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

Latest News

National Politics

WATCH: Day 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The theme of Tuesday night is “A More Perfect Union.”

National Politics

Harris speaks at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 71 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 128 COVID-19 related deaths.

National

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The child was upset, but Pokémon provided the common ground for them to talk calmly to each other.

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.