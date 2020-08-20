Street Vibrations Fall Rally canceled

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations has announced the cancellation of the Fall Rally 2020.

The organization says it has met all of the Governor’s criteria for special events, except for the limitation on gatherings of more than 50 people. For that reason, Street Vibrations says the City of Reno denied its special event application.

Street Vibrations expects to return September 23-26, 2021.

