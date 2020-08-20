Sparks fuel theft suspect also faces drug charges

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man suspected of fuel theft in the industrial area of Sparks has also been arrested on drug charges.

John William Melvin, 49, was arrested Wednesday on charges of petty larceny, possession of burglary tools, possession fo drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

The Sparks Police Department said a victim of a fuel theft in the 1100 block of Gator Way posted a video of a fuel theft on social media and police got an anonymous tip.

Police said they identified Melvin as a suspect in the video and also identified the truck used in the crime.

Another suspect may have been involved. Police said anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitnes.com.

