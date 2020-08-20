Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 test at Reed High School

Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District said a COVID-19 case has been confirmed at Reed High School.

For now, only one person is being excluded, the school district said. The school district is working with the Washoe County Health District to do contact tracing to see who else may have been affected.

The school is being cleaned following guidelines from the health district and Centers for Disease Control

