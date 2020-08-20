Advertisement

NHP identifies two people killed in I-80 crash

I-80 Crash near Wells
I-80 Crash near Wells(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the two women killed Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in a rollover on I-80 13 miles east of Wells in Elko County.

The two fatalities were Maria Taide Munoz, 49, and Maria Gonzalez, 80, both of West Wendover. Two juveniles were flown from the scene with serious injuries.

Investigators say the Ford Excursion SUV was traveling westbound on I-80 towards Wells when the right rear tire tread separated. The SUV traveled off the left side of the road into the center median and overturned, but came to rest on its wheels.

Troopers say only one of the occupants was wearing a seat belt.

