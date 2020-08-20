Advertisement

Nevada COVID Task Force votes to keep bars closed in Washoe Co.

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada COVID Task Force is discussing plans by seven counties to stop the spread of COVID-29.

Washoe County had hoped to reopen bars, which can be regulated, in an effort to stop “house parties” in private homes where people gather without social distancing or size limits.

The Task Force commended Washoe County’s plan, but is giving the County two weeks to “re-tool” before the plan is reconsidered.

The Task Force also voted against Clark County’s plan, requiring the County to continue efforts already in place. There was no specific time period to revisit the Clark County plan.

The Task Force approved Nye, Humboldt and Lander Counties’ plans, which will allow bars to reopen Thursday night after midnight. Restaurants will also no longer have to limit tables to six.

Nye County’s COVID cases are primarily in Pahrump, which will remain under the COVID restrictions. The rest of the County can move to the relaxed restrictions.

Lander County’s Mitigation Plan primarily focused on increasing COVID-19 testing.

Humboldt County’s Mitigation Plan focused on separating cases from the Fort McDermitt Reservation. The Task Force also asked the County for more enforcement of COVID rules.

Elko County did not submit its Mitigation Plan until late Wednesday night, August 19, 2020. The Task Force denied Elko County’s plan for now, and gave County officials one more week to revise their proposal.

