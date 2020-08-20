Man gets almost 27 years in prison for violent offences in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man will spend almost 27 years in prison for two crimes involving guns in the Reno area.

Eric Romero-Lobato, 40, will have five years of supervised release after he leaves prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Romero-Lobato was found guilty of trying to rob a Sparks restaurant on March 4, 2018, as other customers dined. He fired a 9mm pistol into the ceiling, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

On May 14, 2018, he pointed the same gun at a victim’s head during a carjacking in Reno and stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. He led police on a high-speed chase before wrecking the car and being caught by police.

He faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

