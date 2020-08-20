Local tutoring service sees increase in demand

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we head back to school, one local tutoring company is seeing an increase in demand

When the pandemic hit, tutors at Boosted Learning, a private tutoring company actually saw a decrease in need, but now with students going back to class, this upcoming school year is a different story.

Cooper Richardson, co-owner and tutor of Boosted Learning.

Students studying (KOLO)

“A lot more parents have been reaching out,” said Richardson. “Many new parents just reaching out and trying to figure out what the best path is and looking for supplemental tutoring that we can supply.”

Richardson said tutoring gives many parents relief when it comes to homeschooling options, if parents can’t take too much time off work or if they’re worried about their kids falling behind in school.

“We have some parents who want to maintain full social distancing and stay safe as possible so with that ability,” Richardson added. “We’re able to provide the same tutoring services from before but all online, we also have the reduction of any self conscious situation where you might not want to ask a certain question because you’re asking it in front of 25 other people.”

Boosted Learning said they will also continue to partner with counselors in schools around Reno and with a few private schools to provide group sessions like in years past to ensure no student is left behind.

“We’ve brought in a class of about twenty to just go over and prep with exams. we work hand in hand with Washoe county services for our nonprofit side and to get connected with social workers, counselors in school,” explained Richardson. “We’re involved from top to bottom.”

Richardson said it’s all about providing reliability and a well grounded outlook for students during an unpredictable year.

“It’s still the same tutor week after week so you maintain that familiarity with how that student learns and the student learns how the tutor teaches and just build on that.,” said Richardson. “We’ve always had an online platform especially for our students that just graduate and move out of state for college, we follow them so all our tutors are familiar with that, luckily this wasn’t a huge change when we’ve had to move everything online.”

