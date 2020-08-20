Hunting expanded on three Nevada wildlife refuges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday announced new hunting opportunities on three federal fish and wildlife refuges.

The Fallon National Wildlife Refuge north of Fallon and northeast of the Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge will have hunting of migratory birds, upland game and big game for the first time.

Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge north of Fallon will have hunting of pronghorn antelope on land already open to hunting.

The Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge in Lincoln County will expand existing quail and rabbit hunting to new areas.

There are 147 refuges and hatcheries nationally involving 2.3 million acres where the Trump Administration has allowed more hunting and fishing.

“On the heels of President Trump signing the most significant conservation and recreation funding in US history, providing nearly $20 billion over the next 10 years to fix and conserve the American people’s public lands, the Trump Administration has now made an additional 2.3 million acres accessible to new hunting and fishing opportunities,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said in a statement. “We continue to take significant actions to further conservation initiatives and support sportsmen and women who are America’s true conservationists.”

