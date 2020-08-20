Advertisement

Hunting expanded on three Nevada wildlife refuges

A pelican takes to flight from the shallow marsh at Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada on Thursday, May 15, 1997.
A pelican takes to flight from the shallow marsh at Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada on Thursday, May 15, 1997.(AP Photo/Mike Harper)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday announced new hunting opportunities on three federal fish and wildlife refuges.

  • The Fallon National Wildlife Refuge north of Fallon and northeast of the Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge will have hunting of migratory birds, upland game and big game for the first time.
  • Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge north of Fallon will have hunting of pronghorn antelope on land already open to hunting.
  • The Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge in Lincoln County will expand existing quail and rabbit hunting to new areas.

There are 147 refuges and hatcheries nationally involving 2.3 million acres where the Trump Administration has allowed more hunting and fishing.

“On the heels of President Trump signing the most significant conservation and recreation funding in US history, providing nearly $20 billion over the next 10 years to fix and conserve the American people’s public lands, the Trump Administration has now made an additional 2.3 million acres accessible to new hunting and fishing opportunities,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said in a statement. “We continue to take significant actions to further conservation initiatives and support sportsmen and women who are America’s true conservationists.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 3 deaths, 131 overall

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It also reported 73 recoveries, giving the county 5,301 overall

Education

Positive COVID-19 test at Reed High School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
For now, only one person is being excluded, the school district said.

News

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

News

NHP identifies two people killed in I-80 crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Two juveniles were transported from the crash with serious injuries.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Nevada COVID Task Force votes to keep bars closed in Washoe Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Task Force is reviewing plans from seven Nevada counties.

News

Minden Siren Under Scrutiny Again After "Sundowner Town" History

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Street Vibrations Fall Rally canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
The City of Reno denied a special events permit.

Safety

Dense Smoke Advisory across western Nevada & eastern Sierra extended to Friday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Air quality is deteriorating in Reno-Sparks and surrounding areas, prompting a Dense Smoke Advisory.

Fire

Containment lines holding on Loyalton Fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Loyalton Fire has burned 46,386 acres and is 38% contained.

KOLO

Victims want Golden State Killer to live in fear in prison

Updated: 8 hours ago
Since death row isn’t an option for serial killer and rapist Joseph DeAngelo, his victims want him sent to the toughest possible prison in California to live in daily terror of other inmates.