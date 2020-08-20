Advertisement

House parties could influence bars reopening

A bottle of No. 525 Five Times Distilled Vodka
A bottle of No. 525 Five Times Distilled Vodka
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since the middle of March the common denominator for a spike of Coronavirus cases has been large gatherings without distancing, masks or sanitizing measures in place.

As of mid-July, some places that serve alcohol but do not serve food have been closed.

But the virus is still spreading, according to Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick.

“If people can’t get together at a bar then they’re going over to someone’s house to have a few drinks and to socialize there,” he said.

House parties are a big concern for health officials. Washoe County’s Assistant Director of Neighborhood Services Alex Woodley is said police have fielded more than 60 calls since March relating to house parties.

“Typically when we go out (to parties), what we’ve seen is over 100 people in a single family residence,” Woodley said.

Large gatherings with no enforcement. That is a recipe for disaster in the fight against COVID-19.

Officers are not allowed to stop house parties for a simple misdemeanor ‘disturbing the peace’ complaint, Woodley said. However, there is another measure law enforcement is taking.

“Even if we aren’t able to gain access to the property we are following up with code enforcement and we do have the ability to issue citations to the property owners (who are throwing parties),” he said. “Unfortunately, stopping house parties is a reactive approach. We can’t stop them before they happen.”

The topic now up for discussion is what the best course of action is. Should Governor Steve Sisolak opt to have people police themselves at home? Or should his task force issue a mandate that would give bars a chance to enforce activity safely?

“We feel like (reopening bars) could be a better course of action for Washoe County than having the bars closed and not having that opportunity for people to get together and socialize in a regulated and controlled environment,” Dick added.

In addition to Washoe, the other counties on the state’s watch list are Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander and Nye.

