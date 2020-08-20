Advertisement

Fernley initially turns down development, then gives developer more time

City of Fernley logo.
City of Fernley logo.(City of Fernley)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:09 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Fernley City Council Wednesday turned down a developer’s effort to increase housing density on 130 acres in Fernley, but then allowed the developer to work with city staff to develop plans the council might support.

The council initially voted 3-2 to deny a plan by Relief Springs to increase the number of homes that could be built on 130 acres of land it is developing in Fernley. For much of the property, the number of homes would be doubled.

City Council Member Fran McKay, who voted against the Relief Springs project initially, supported a motion to let the developers work with city staff to come up with more specifics to make the development more acceptable, such a committing to specific buffers to protect existing homes.

Those buffers might include lot sizes in the new development that border existing homes to be the same size as the existing homes or adding a broad enough barrier like a path or greenbelt between existing homes and new homes.

Developers also promised a neighborhood meeting to better describe the plan.

The council had comments from the public both in support and in opposition to the plan, which would allow homes to be built on 6,000 square foot lots instead of the 12,000 square foot lots originally planned for the development. The zoning change also allowed some housing of up to 14 units per acre.

Opponents wondered about the impact on schools and water and sewer capacity. Proponents said the market is hungry for lower-cost homes and said the developer has a good reputation.

The development in Fernley is south of Main Street, east of Stock Lane, west of Miller Lane and north of the Miller Meadows subdivision.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith Dies

Updated: 26 minutes ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30 pm.

News

Sparks Mayor Ron Smith Leaves a Legacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Sparks Mayor Ron Smith has died at the age of 71, leaving a lasting mark on his hometown.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Our region is down-wind of a number of fires burning across California. This will continue to bring wildfire smoke into the area. Expect poor air quality at times through at least Thursday. Breezy weather will also bring critical fire danger in the afternoon and evening hours. Be careful out there. Temperatures will not be as hot, and drier air will mean better cooling in the overnight and morning hours through the weekend. Stay cool and find some fresh air if you can. -Jeff

Education

Washoe School District cancels Thursday classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The canceled classes include those in-person and distance learning.

Latest News

National Politics

WATCH: Day 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The theme of Tuesday night is “A More Perfect Union.”

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 71 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Washoe County has 128 COVID-19 related deaths.

Safety

Washoe County air quality hits ‘Very Unhealthy’ range

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Air quality is deteriorating in Reno-Sparks and surrounding areas prompting a Dense Smoke Advisory

State

NV Energy to soon lift moratorium on bill payment and late fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Nv Energy will soon send out notices to customers who are late on utility bills because of COVID, however there are programs these customers can take advantage to catch up on their bills.

Breaking News

Mayor Ron Smith of Sparks has died

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Ron Smith was 71.

News

Several fires combine near Susanville into the North Complex Fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fires are burning south of Susanville.