Fernley initially turns down development, then gives developer more time

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Fernley City Council Wednesday turned down a developer’s effort to increase housing density on 130 acres in Fernley, but then allowed the developer to work with city staff to develop plans the council might support.

The council initially voted 3-2 to deny a plan by Relief Springs to increase the number of homes that could be built on 130 acres of land it is developing in Fernley. For much of the property, the number of homes would be doubled.

City Council Member Fran McKay, who voted against the Relief Springs project initially, supported a motion to let the developers work with city staff to come up with more specifics to make the development more acceptable, such a committing to specific buffers to protect existing homes.

Those buffers might include lot sizes in the new development that border existing homes to be the same size as the existing homes or adding a broad enough barrier like a path or greenbelt between existing homes and new homes.

Developers also promised a neighborhood meeting to better describe the plan.

The council had comments from the public both in support and in opposition to the plan, which would allow homes to be built on 6,000 square foot lots instead of the 12,000 square foot lots originally planned for the development. The zoning change also allowed some housing of up to 14 units per acre.

Opponents wondered about the impact on schools and water and sewer capacity. Proponents said the market is hungry for lower-cost homes and said the developer has a good reputation.

The development in Fernley is south of Main Street, east of Stock Lane, west of Miller Lane and north of the Miller Meadows subdivision.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.