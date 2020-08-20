Advertisement

Catholic Charities in Vegas pays $206K to settle fraud probe

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is paying more than $206,000 to settle a federal fraud investigation of community service grants for Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs in 2014 and 2015.

U.S. attorneys in Nevada and Pennsylvania said Wednesday the charity voluntarily reported funds had been improperly used to pay stipends for hours never worked, violated program requirements or were inflated.

The settlement was reached before criminal charges were filed. The organization didn’t admit wrongdoing. It says the settlement was paid by insurance, not from donations or grants, and won’t affect food and shelter services it provides.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

