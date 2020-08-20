Campus life at UNR in light of COVID

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In any other previous year, KOLO 8 News Now would be showing you tons of families, and boxes and refrigerators cramming themselves into dorms rooms one day in an eight-hour period.

It doesn't look like that at UNR as instead of a day, it's been move-in week.

In light of COVID the school is spreading out people, masks are required, and our news crew wasn’t allowed inside.

Still freshman Zack Shelley is happy to be on campus.

“I kind of just wanted to experience it, even though COVID was happening,” says Zack. “I still didn’t think that ah...you know I thought they were doing a pretty good job of controlling it and stuff. So I thought that, it would probably be better for me to experience living my first year on campus,” he says.

His parents Kim and Matt say they discussed the pros and cons of coming to live on campus and supported their son’s decision.

Residential Advisor Kiara Steinhorst says she’s getting a lot of questions from students and their families and they aren’t what you think.

“A lot of students are wondering how they are going to make friends,” says Steinhorst. “How they are going to build connections, here on campus because a lot of the traditional friendship building kind of opportunities, social opportunities aren’t there,” she says.

Research shows students who live on campus do better in school and tend to feel like they are part of something. Organizers here say they believe these students have made a decision to be part of campus life regardless of COVID.

“To help them really gain, that experience of meeting other people that are different from them,” says Dean Kennedy, Executive Director of Residential Life, Housing, and Food Services at UNR. “Learning about others and having that as much as possible the best college experience,” he says.

Kennedy says there are plans in place should one or more than one student in the dorms test positive to the virus. They will work closely with student health services and the health district should that occur.

There will be fewer campus activities and attendance will be limited, but Kennedy hopes some of that can be done remotely. All the changes in dorm and campus life has spawned a new student this year at UNR.

That student will be studying and taking classes remotely, but still residing in a dorm room—essentially taking courses without stepping inside a classroom but still living on campus.

