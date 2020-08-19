Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:16 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Get ready for a change in the weather on Wednesday, as westerly wind will pick up and become breezy by afternoon. This change will push thunderstorms out of the picture through at least Saturday, and will bring back drier air and cooler overnight and early morning temperatures. The wind and drier air will increase fire danger on Wednesday. Also, areas of smoke and haze will continue to be a problem through the work week. -Jeff

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
Hot temps, smoky skies and thunderstorms are expected again this afternoon. Daytime highs will peak near 100 around Reno later today.

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Jeff Thompson
Intense heat and thunderstorms are back in the Tuesday forecast. Drier, slightly cooler air will arrive on Wednesday on a healthy, westerly breeze. Fire danger will rise again with this wind potential. Thunderstorms are possible again late in the weekend. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:30 AM PDT
By Lindsey Matherly
Heat Advisories, thunderstorms and poor air quality will be possible the next few days across northern Nevada.

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:08 PM PDT
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting Aug 16

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:18 PM PDT
By Mary Jane Belleza
Eight day forecast starting Aug 15

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:02 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Very hot temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms are in the forecast through the middle of next week. With more cloud cover and humidity, overnight lows will also not cool very much through this period. Stay cool out there and keep an ear out for thunder each afternoon and evening. -Jeff

Friday Weather

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:55 AM PDT
Hot temps and thunderstorms will return for the weekend,

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:24 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Intense heat and a daily round of afternoon Thunderstorms are back in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Nights area going to stay warm and muggy. Stay cool out there and keep an eye to the sky for storms. -Jeff

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:39 AM PDT
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot weather and thunderstorms return for the weekend.

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM PDT
By Jeff Thompson
Dry, breezy weather will continue on Thursday, followed by more heat and the return of afternoon thunderstorms for Friday and the weekend. Valley locations will warm back up close to 100 by Saturday, with upper 80s for the Tahoe Basin. -Jeff