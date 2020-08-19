Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Get ready for a change in the weather on Wednesday, as westerly wind will pick up and become breezy by afternoon. This change will push thunderstorms out of the picture through at least Saturday, and will bring back drier air and cooler overnight and early morning temperatures. The wind and drier air will increase fire danger on Wednesday. Also, areas of smoke and haze will continue to be a problem through the work week. -Jeff