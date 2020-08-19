The Discovery Museum temporarily closes to the public, launches new school program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery) is closed off to the public starting August 17 and the museum launches a new Hybrid & Distance Learning Support program

Museum officials say it will reopen during Washoe County School District’s fall break Oct. 3–10. Following fall break, the museum plans to remain open on Saturdays and Sundays.

“With museum visitation at less than 20% of normal levels since we reopened amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made the difficult but fiscally responsible decision to close the museum,” said Mat Sinclair, President/CEO of The Discovery in a news release. “While we are closed for general visitation, we will continue to deliver the museum’s mission and serve the needs of our community through programs like the Hybrid & Distance Learning Support Program.”

The Discovery’s new Hybrid & Distance Learning Support program officials say is designed to support the educational needs of middle school students in grades 6–8 on hybrid (A/B) schedules and those who are participating in distance learning. A museum official says for the program to be able to run, they need a minimum of 90 students to enroll. Here is what the program will offer:

● Supervision on days when they are not attending school in person.

● Dedicated time for distance learning and homework assigned by their WCSD classroom teacher.

● Wi-Fi access for use when doing school work.

● Peer-to-peer interaction and collaboration.

● Additional hands-on science exploration and learning opportunities.

Officials say the program will be offered weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with extended hours available for an additional fee.

To learn more about the program or to register for a two-week block, click here.

