Suspected arrested for hit-and-run in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - South Lake Tahoe Police have arrested a suspect in connection with hit-and-run crash Tuesday, August 18, 2020 that injured a woman riding a Lime scooter.

The crash happened near Johnson Boulevard and Fairway. Witnesses told officers the vehicle left the scene.

Witnesses provided information to Police that led officers to a home on Hebert Avenue. That’s where officers arrested Colin Hauge, 63, of South Lake Tahoe.

Hauge is now facing charges of Felony Hit and Run.

The victim is being treated for her injuries.

