Several fires combine near Susanville into the North Complex Fire

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Plumas National Forest Service is now managing several smaller fires in Lassen and Plumas Counties under the North Complex.

The largest fire, dubbed the Sheep Fire, has burned 4,500 acres. The Claremont Fire has burned 650 acres. The Bear Fire is now at 150 acres. The total fire area is estimated at 5,400 acres and 5 percent containment.

All of the fires are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

A Mandatory Evacuation Order is in effect for residents along the Gold Run Road west of Gunderson Road, west to Amesbury Drive.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for residents of Old Archery Road, Old Scotts Logging Road, Childrens Road, and Oak Mountain Drive.

