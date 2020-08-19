Advertisement

Several fires combine near Susanville into the North Complex Fire

Wildfire generic (AP Images)(AP Images)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Plumas National Forest Service is now managing several smaller fires in Lassen and Plumas Counties under the North Complex.

The largest fire, dubbed the Sheep Fire, has burned 4,500 acres. The Claremont Fire has burned 650 acres. The Bear Fire is now at 150 acres. The total fire area is estimated at 5,400 acres and 5 percent containment.

All of the fires are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

A Mandatory Evacuation Order is in effect for residents along the Gold Run Road west of Gunderson Road, west to Amesbury Drive.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for residents of Old Archery Road, Old Scotts Logging Road, Childrens Road, and Oak Mountain Drive.

#SheepFire 8:00am Update: The Sheep Fire (the largest fire in the #NorthComplex on the #PlumasNF) is now 4,500 and 0%...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

