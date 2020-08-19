Reno’s Osborne catapults career after runner-up finish at U.S. Amateur Championship

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ollie Osborne has put himself on golf’s national radar.

The 20-year-old Bishop Manogue finished as the runner-up at the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship from Bandon Dunes in Oregon, the country’s most prestigious non-professional event.

“I just kind of told myself, do your thing, get into match play and see what happens,” said Osborne, now back home in Reno.

Osborne played the U.S. Amateur in 2019 but didn’t advance past the initial field of 264 players. In 2020, he outlasted all but one golfer. Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci - playing in his last amateur event - edged Osborne by a single hole in the 36-hole finale.

”I’m still a little bummed, but it’s all right,” said Osborne. “We’ll be fine.”

Fog has rolled in... it's tough to see the pin...



But Osborne nearly aces the par-3 12th! #USAmateur pic.twitter.com/kb6QMACT9h — USGA (@USGA) August 17, 2020

While Osborne didn’t bring home the hardware, his performance was a victory in many ways. He started the event ranked below 450 in Golfweek’s Amateur Rankings. He’s now in the top 100.

Both finalists also earned invites to the Masters and U.S. Open in 2021, two of the PGA Tour’s four major championships.

“It still hasn’t set in,” said Osborne. “It’s hard to believe I’m one of the two guys from the U.S. Am going to these majors.”

As if his play wasn’t thrilling enough, Osborne did it with his dad, Steve, as his caddy.

“”Sometimes he might have been more nervous than me, or vice versa,” said Osborne. “But it was a lot of fun to have him on the bag and have him there through all this.”

After his life-changing week in Oregon, Osborne returned home on Monday to a loud welcoming party at Reno-Tahoe International Airport chanting “Ollie! Ollie!”.

Osborne says the support throughout the event and after has been overwhelming.

“A couple of nights I had easily over 500 messages. It was crazy,” said Osborne. “Now, literally everybody is saying ‘Hi’ to me.”

A warm welcome home tonight for Ollie Osborne. The Bishop Manogue grad outlasted over 250 golfers en route to a runner-up finish at the 120th U.S. Amateur.



The stellar showing landed the 20-year-old a spot in next year's Masters & U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/COGiRYuWeC — Mike Stefansson (@MikeStefansson) August 18, 2020

Osborne, who’s about to begin his junior year at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, played his first professional event at the 2019 Barracuda Championship from his home course at Montruex. His brother, former Wolf Pack golfer Stephen, was his caddy. A year later and it’s another landmark summer for the up-and-coming talent.

“I always felt I could compete with the best,” said Osborne. “It was nice to prove to myself I could.”

