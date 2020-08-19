Washoe County air quality hits ‘Unhealthy’ range

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Air quality is deteriorating in Reno-Sparks and surrounding areas prompting a Dense Smoke Advisory and an alert from the Washoe County School District.

The smoke advisory is in effect through Thursday morning for the Greater Reno-Carson-Sparks-Minden areas and the Tahoe Basin.

The smoke is coming from several fires burning in Northern and Central California.

The deteriorating air quality also prompted an alert from the Washoe County School District that all students will remain inside for the remainder of Wednesday, and that all district buildings will close after early release and there will be no after-school programs.

The district has canceled the following programs that take place on campuses for Wednesday:

City of Reno

City of Sparks

Kids Zone

Judy’s Kids

Boys & Girls Club activities

According to airnow.gov, the air quality is in the ’Unhealthy’ range and is expected to get worse. Outdoor activity is discouraged.

The air across Washoe County has hit Unhealthy range and officials say it could get worse. They are asking people affected by the air pollution to stay indoors.



This is a time-lapse of the smoke entering the Reno/Sparks area.



STORY: https://t.co/YPMLxS6a2c pic.twitter.com/mPwBzEShYL — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) August 19, 2020

