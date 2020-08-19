Advertisement

Washoe County air quality hits ‘Unhealthy’ range

Alert Tahoe Wildfire camera overlooking Reno skyline
Alert Tahoe Wildfire camera overlooking Reno skyline(University of Nevada, Reno)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Air quality is deteriorating in Reno-Sparks and surrounding areas prompting a Dense Smoke Advisory and an alert from the Washoe County School District.

The smoke advisory is in effect through Thursday morning for the Greater Reno-Carson-Sparks-Minden areas and the Tahoe Basin.

The smoke is coming from several fires burning in Northern and Central California.

The deteriorating air quality also prompted an alert from the Washoe County School District that all students will remain inside for the remainder of Wednesday, and that all district buildings will close after early release and there will be no after-school programs.

The district has canceled the following programs that take place on campuses for Wednesday:

City of Reno

City of Sparks

Kids Zone

Judy’s Kids

Boys & Girls Club activities

According to airnow.gov, the air quality is in the ’Unhealthy’ range and is expected to get worse. Outdoor activity is discouraged.

