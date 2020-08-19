NV Energy urging customers to conserve electricity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Record heat is hitting much of the western United States including Nevada. The heat wave is prompting NV Energy to asks customers to conserve electricity Wednesday between 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Director of the Demand Site Management Department, Patricia Rodriguez said, “We’ve had many days in a row that we have had super high temperatures, it doesn’t cool out at night, it’s definitely considered an emergency.” Officials said conservation is the best way to reduce strain on the local power grid.

“We are having strains on the supply of electricity, so we are just asking customers to really help out and maintain the integrity of the grid and reliability,” said Rodriguez.

Effective measures to conserve energy during this time period include:

Turn off lights

Turn off pool pumps

Unplug appliances not in use

Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Precool your home prior to 2 p.m.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

Close window coverings to keep the heat out

Do not charge electric vehicles between 2 and 9 p.m.

