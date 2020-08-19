Advertisement

NV Energy to soon lift moratorium on bill payment and late fees

Electric meter on Reno home
Electric meter on Reno home(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For the last couple of months an energy bill was something that could be passed on to the next month--at least for NV Energy customers who had lost their jobs or had their employment hours cut due to COVID.

The utility placed a moratorium on disconnections or late fees approximately 6 months ago.

But now that moratorium is about to be lifted

“The most important thing we want our customers to know is we are here to help them,” says Michelle Follette with NV Energy

Follett says tens of thousands of customers have already contacted the utility to explain their financial situation.

They have been placed on one of two programs, either a bill averaged out over months, or a flex pay program.

For customers who have not contacted the utility, expect a notice In September power will be cut.

“They will be receiving plenty of notification,” says Follette. “Whether it be a ten-day or 24-hour notice. And we hope when they receive that, that they reach out to us,” she says.

Follette says all a customer must do is call NV Energy and let the utility know they have been impacted by COVID.

Customer service she says will help get residents into a program which works for them.

She could not say how many residents face a break in utility service come next month, but she adds it does have to be inevitable. //nvenergy.com/covid19.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

