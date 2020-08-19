Mayor Ron Smith of Sparks has died

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has announced the passing of Mayor Ron Smith. The 71-year-old had battled pancreatic cancer for almost two years.

Smith became the 25th Mayor of Sparks on November 13, 2018. He was first elected to the Sparks City Council in November 2006.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Mayor Ron Smith this morning,” said Councilman Donald Abbott in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “Ron loved many things, from the Giants to golf, but his great loves were his family and the city of Sparks and its citizens. He will be greatly missed and always remembered for the great things he did for our community.”

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve issued this statement, “On behalf of the entire City of Reno — our Reno City Council, employees and residents — today I send my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Sparks Mayor Ron Smith. We are all in mourning. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife, Karen, and his children and grandchildren during this difficult time. Mr. Smith was a great man, a Veteran, and he courageously battled cancer while serving the City of Sparks and our region with steadfast commitment and passion. We’ll remember Mr. Smith for his important impact on our growing community, such as his support for transportation and infrastructure needs, but we’ll mostly remember him for his friendship, determination and his leadership in working together on some of our area’s most critical issues.”

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sparks Mayor Ron Smith. Smith had a long history of service to the Sparks community, first elected to City Council in 2006 and serving as mayor since 2018. With an eye on growth, economic development and flood control, Smith was focused on helping the community he loved so much. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to the City of Sparks and the Smith family and friends and we’ll keep them in our thoughts and prayers over the difficult days ahead.”

The City of Sparks says Councilman Ed Lawson, who served as Mayor Pro Tempore, will assume the role of Mayor to complete Mayor Smith’s existing term through 2022. Councilman Lawson will be sworn in as Mayor on September 14, 2020.

Mayor Smith and his wife Karen were married for 40 years and have four children and nine grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.