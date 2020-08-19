Advertisement

Mail in ballots go out September 24 in Washoe County

By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Until recently most of us gave mail delivery of ballots no concern.

But with every active registered voter anticipating a mail in ballot here in Washoe County for the November election and recent major alterations to the U.S Post Office--there are a ton of questions.

Will the ballot get to me?

If I mail that ballot, will it make it to the registrar's office and be counted?

Washoe County’s Registrar of Voters says first thing is first, check your status on-line.

“The spelling of your name, the residence where you reside,” says Deanna Spikula, Washoe County Registrar of Voters of the information to look for. “If you have a mailing address that is different from the residence address if you want your ballot to go to that mailing address, I encourage people to check that with us to make sure we have that mailing address and it is correct,” she says.

Spikula says ballots delivered outside the county will go out on September 24th, inside the county October 2. Voters who don’t receive a ballot by October 10th should call the registrar’s office and find out why.

Spikula says fill out your ballot as soon as possible. After which there are plenty of options to get the ballot back to be counted.

Voters can mail the ballot back and sign up for tracking.

There are 15 drop off locations dedicated to ballot collection.

Early voting locations will take mail-in ballots.

Election Day voting locations will take a mail-in ballot, as will the registrar’s office on 9th Street.

In Washoe County, voters do not have to use the mail-in ballot.

Residents can vote in person. Early voting begins October 17. Election Day is November 3, 2020.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked on that day.

https://www.washoecounty.us/voters/

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Mail-in ballots go out September 24 in Washoe County

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:15 AM PDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

Latest News

News

Nevada asks judge to dismiss Trump, GOP vote-by-mail lawsuit

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:04 PM PDT
|
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske asked a judge Monday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign that challenges a new state law sending ballots to all active voters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics

Angie Taylor to speak before the National Democratic Convention

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM PDT

Politics

Angie Taylor to speak at National Democratic Convention

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Washoe County School Board Member and breast cancer survivor Angie Taylor to deliver speech at National Democratic Convention

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:59 AM PDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:07 PM PDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Elections official refutes claim that Nevadans can vote twice

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM PDT
The secretary of state’s office says there are safeguards in place to track whether a voter already cast a ballot.