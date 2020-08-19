Mail-in ballots go out September 24 in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Until recently most of us gave mail delivery of ballots no concern.

But with every active registered voter anticipating a mail in ballot here in Washoe County for the November election and recent major alterations to the U.S Post Office--there are a ton of questions.

Will the ballot get to me?

If I mail that ballot, will it make it to the registrar's office and be counted?

Washoe County’s Registrar of Voters says first thing is first, check your status on-line.

“The spelling of your name, the residence where you reside,” says Deanna Spikula, Washoe County Registrar of Voters of the information to look for. “If you have a mailing address that is different from the residence address if you want your ballot to go to that mailing address, I encourage people to check that with us to make sure we have that mailing address and it is correct,” she says.

Spikula says ballots delivered outside the county will go out on September 24th, inside the county October 2. Voters who don’t receive a ballot by October 10th should call the registrar’s office and find out why.

Spikula says fill out your ballot as soon as possible. After which there are plenty of options to get the ballot back to be counted.

Voters can mail the ballot back and sign up for tracking.

There are 15 drop off locations dedicated to ballot collection.

Early voting locations will take mail-in ballots.

Election Day voting locations will take a mail-in ballot, as will the registrar’s office on 9th Street.

In Washoe County, voters do not have to use the mail-in ballot.

Residents can vote in person. Early voting begins October 17. Election Day is November 3, 2020.

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked on that day.

https://www.washoecounty.us/voters/

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.