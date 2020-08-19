Hiker rescued after being stranded for 14 days in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to the determination of a father and his kids, a hiker is alive after being stranded for 14 days in the Santa Fe National Forest.

“I’m not sure he had more than a day or two left,” John Utsey said. He didn’t expect to launch a two-day rescue mission on Saturday when he took his kids on a hike.

His daughter was leading the pack when they heard something.

“I called her name and she didn’t answer, so I called her name really loud and then I heard her yell back to me from way up around the corner of the trail. … Then I heard somebody else answer from way off the trail,” Utsey said.

Twenty minutes of shouting back and forth, and scrambling 600 yards off the trail down a steep hillside, led the family to an injured man who told them he had been stranded for 14 days.

“I was like, ‘He needs help. I can’t carry him out,’” Utsey said.

Utsey and kids then hiked three miles to the trail head and called 911.

Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour. Armed with the exact GPS location of the hiker, given to them by Utsey, they headed out.

However, they couldn’t find the hiker and had to call off the search after eight hours.

“So, I’m laying there like, ‘This guy is still in the mountains,’” Utsey said. “So at 9 o’clock Sunday morning, I get up and put my hiking boots back on and hike back. And he was exactly where I left him.

Utsey called 911 again, this time waiting several hours for crews to arrive and ultimately leading two separate groups of rescuers to the man.

“Never have we found somebody who had been out for that long,” Capt. Nathan Garcia with the Santa Fe Fire Department said.

Garcia says the man injured his back while hiking and couldn't even stand up. He went more than a week without food, surviving off of his filtering water bottle.

“He wiggled his way to the stream. He would drink water from the stream, then wiggle his way away from the stream at nightfall because of the colder temperature the stream brought,” Utsey said.

The hiker's body temperature was so low when crews found him they made a fire to warm him up before wrapping him in blankets and carrying him out.

The man was taken to a Santa Fe hospital, where he is recovering.

“He had the will to survive, for sure,” Utsey said.

